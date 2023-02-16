This Is The Best Hotel In Texas

Whether you're traveling across the state or in the mood for a staycation, don't you want to stay in the best hotel possible?

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the best hotels in the United States — plus a list for every state on the map. "The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert and user opinions. We believe this unbiased approach makes our rankings more useful than simply providing our editors' personal opinions," the travel site said of its rankings.

The No. 1 hotel in the U.S. is Acqualina Resort & Residencies in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. In Texas, the top-ranked hotel is The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown in Houston. Here's a look at the highest rated hotels in Texas:

The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown, Houston Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, Dallas Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, Austin Hotel Emma, San Antonio Four Seasons Hotel Houston, Houston The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, Dallas Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk, San Antonio The Driskill, Austin Fairmont Austin, Austin Four Seasons Hotel Austin, Austin

