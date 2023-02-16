This Is The Best Hotel In Utah

Whether you're traveling across the state or in the mood for a staycation, don't you want to stay in the best hotel possible?

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the best hotels in the United States — plus a list for every state on the map. "The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert and user opinions. We believe this unbiased approach makes our rankings more useful than simply providing our editors' personal opinions," the travel site said of its rankings.

The No. 1 hotel in the U.S. is Acqualina Resort & Residencies in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. In Utah, the top-ranked hotel is Montage Deer Valley in Park City. Here's a look at the highest rated hotels in Utah:

Montage Deer Valley, Park City The St. Regis Deer Valley, Park City Waldorf Astoria Park City, Park City Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley, Park City Amangiri, Canyon Point The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, Wanship The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City Pendry Park City, Park City Hotel Park City, Autograph Collection The Chateaux Deer Valley, Park City

Check out the full report here, where you can also narrow it down by state.