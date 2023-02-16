This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In North Carolina

North Carolina is home to countless hiking trails that lead to some hidden treasures, from cool caves tucked into a mountainside to breathtaking waterfalls begging to be explored.

Reader's Digest searched around the country to find the most gorgeous waterfalls around, compiling a list of the top spot to visit in each state where you can enjoy the scenic views and relaxing atmosphere conjured by the flowing streams.

So with so many waterfalls in North Carolina to choose from, which one was named the most beautiful?

According to the list, the most stunning waterfall in North Carolina is Turtleback Falls, a popular spot near the South Carolina border in Pisgah National Forest for outdoorsy folks to enjoy some time in the sun at the unique formation leading into a must-visit swimming hole.

Learn more about the Tar Heel State's various state parks, including Turtleback Falls and Gorges State Park, at the North Carolina Parks & Recreation website.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"This is one state that seems to have more than its fair share of stunning waterfalls, including Whitewater Falls, Looking Glass Falls, Elk River Falls, and Skinny Dip Falls. But Turtleback Falls nearly lovely Gorges State Park (where the trail to the falls begins) earns the top spot for its unique, rounded turtle-shell shape, which allows visitors to slide down and over the 20-foot plunge to the pool below. This natural formation rivals all the coolest water slides in the world, so be sure you're a strong swimmer if you attempt the feat! Along the nearly two-mile hike to get there, you'll also pass lovely Hidden Falls and towering 150-foot Rainbow Falls."

