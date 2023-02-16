WATCH: Florida Woman Fights Off Man Inside Apartment Gym

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared the story of a 24-year-old woman who defended herself when she was assaulted in the gym of her apartment building.

Nashali Alma was working out alone in the gym at her Tampa apartment when Xavier Thomas-Jones came up to the door. Alma said she had previously seen him using the gym, so she opened the door to let him in.

She then returned to her workout. A short while later, Thomas-Jones tried to grab her around the waist.

"He grabbed me, and I'm like, 'heck no, it's game time," Alma told WTSP.

As Thomas-Jones chased Alma around the gym, she tried hitting him in the face, but he managed to grab her and pin her to the ground. She continued to fight and eventually managed to escape to a nearby apartment.

"I took my phone, and I smashed his head and punched him. I knew I had the strength, I knew I could fight, and I wasn't going to let this man win at all," she explained.

Thomas-Jones was located the following day and charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping.

"I was disgusted by the suspect's actions, how he preyed on this young woman," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "I'm grateful that she came forward. I know her story is going to be an inspiration to other women."