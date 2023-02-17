116-Year-Old Time Capsule Discovered During Demolition Of Illinois College

A time capsule was found on Wednesday during the demolition of Illini Hall at The University of Illinois. According to WCIA, the time capsule was discovered inside a cornerstone and is 116 years old! The contents of the capsule have yet to be identified as officials do not plan to open it until the Fall. The building itself was built in 1907, and the school has no record of the time capsule even being created. Historic Preservation Officer Dennis Craig mentioned the object's impact on campus history.

"It is one of the ways we can help preserve history. The building is no longer here. We’ve documented the building historically. This is a part of that building the Y can keep as far as their heritage. The Y, while they’re not a part of the university directly, they’ve been an influence on this campus all these years, too."

WCIA mentioned that the elusive capsule will officially be opened during the YMCA's 150th anniversary celebration. Craig explained that the capsule was not very heavy. Despite the weight and manner in which the capsule had been sealed, he will be at the 150th anniversary celebration of the YMCA to see what is inside.