"Before y'all start, Chloe had options," one critic tweeted. "PLENTY to choose from other than Chris Brown."



"Chloe bailey making a song with chris brown in 2023, it’s like she’s afraid of success," another Twitter user said.



The criticism appears to stem from critic's grudge against Brown for his past history of domestic violence involving Rihanna from over a decade ago. Although both artists have seemingly moved on from each other and the incident, numerous fans have blamed Brown's criminal past as a reason why they don't approve of Chlöe working with him. Their criticisms may be valid, but other fans also pointed out that the outrage only occurs when other women work with Brown.



"Lil baby just did a whole tour with Chris Brown and nobody was in an uproar but when it’s Chloe y’all wanna find any reason to hate so unserious," one fan said in Chloe's defense.