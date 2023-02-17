Chloe Bailey Gets Backlash After Announcing Her New Song With Chris Brown

By Tony M. Centeno

February 17, 2023

Chloe Bailey tried to get her fans hyped up about the next single from her long-awaited debut album by revealing the official cover art. What she got in return was a mixture of support and heated debates from those who oppose the song's featured artist Chris Brown.

On Thursday, February 16, Chlöe took to social media to announce her upcoming single "How Does It Feel." The artwork features a proactive image of both artists wearing dark outfits while looking extremely cozy together. Fans and critics alike sounded off with their thoughts about their upcoming collaboration.

"Before y'all start, Chloe had options," one critic tweeted. "PLENTY to choose from other than Chris Brown."

"Chloe bailey making a song with chris brown in 2023, it’s like she’s afraid of success," another Twitter user said.

The criticism appears to stem from critic's grudge against Brown for his past history of domestic violence involving Rihanna from over a decade ago. Although both artists have seemingly moved on from each other and the incident, numerous fans have blamed Brown's criminal past as a reason why they don't approve of Chlöe working with him. Their criticisms may be valid, but other fans also pointed out that the outrage only occurs when other women work with Brown.

"Lil baby just did a whole tour with Chris Brown and nobody was in an uproar but when it’s Chloe y’all wanna find any reason to hate so unserious," one fan said in Chloe's defense.

Brown did an entire mixtape with Young Thug in 2020 called Slime & B. Brown also did a joint tour with Lil Baby where he upped the ante for the meet-n-greet game. Yet, neither of those artists received the same hate Chlöe has received recently. "How Does It Feel" is set to appear on Chlöe's debut album In Pieces, which arrives next month. See more reactions to her upcoming song with Chris Brown below.

