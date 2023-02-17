Breezy wasn't done there. He continued to go off on a tangent inspired by the other critics who came for him follow Chloe's announcement. In a separate Instagram Story, the "Under The Influence" singer vented about people who continuously bring up his past domestic situation while also supporting more abusive artists like Blueface and Chrisean Rock.



"If yall still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old please kiss my whole entire ass!" Brown said in his post. "I'm f**king 33! I'm so tired of yall running wit this narrative.. you weird ass n****s are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the f**k out each other in front the world. But that's ok? It's entertainment? All yall can suck my d**k disrespectfully."



"Where are the cancel culture with these white artist that date underage women, BEAT THE F**K OUT THEIR WIVES, GIVING B****ES AIDS, OH That's right... They are your buddies. No more fake love from me... Stay out my way or get ran over. Simple as that!" he added.



Brown continued his rant by posting photos and information on other actors and actresses that have been arrested/charged with domestic violence who continue to get work without being cancelled. Some of his examples were Sean Penn, Ozzy Osbourne, Nicholas Cage, Emma Roberts, and Carmen Electra.



