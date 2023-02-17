Don Toliver Gives Album Update After Teaming Up With GloRilla & Lil Durk
By Tony M. Centeno
February 17, 2023
Don Toliver is finally ready to deliver his third album, and he's already generating some buzz for it with his latest single.
On Friday, February 17, the Cactus Jack artist dropped off his new track "Leave The Club" featuring Lil Durk and GloRilla. On the song that contains production by HitKidd, Toliver serves up his signature vocals while Durk and Big Glo deliver har-hitting bars over the synth-heavy banger. The collaborative effort between Toliver, Durk and Glo is the third single off the Texas native's upcoming album Lovesick, which expected to drop next Friday.
“I’m just now getting to where I really wanted to be: futuristic R&B and soul," Toliver told British GQ about the album. “I’m not where I want to be yet. I want to go as crazy as I can, until I feel I don’t want to do it any more.”
Toliver announced the release date for his third studio album immediately after "Leave The Club" dropped. Lovesick is expected to feature 16 tracks including his previously released records "Do It Right," which dropped last year, and his collaboration with his partner Kali Uchis "4 Me." The latter single dropped the day after Valentine's Day and samples Beenie Man's popular song "Girls Dem Sugar" produced by The Neptunes.
Lovesick is the follow-up to Toliver's 2021 album Life of a Don. The album also contains 16 tracks including "What You Need," "Flocky Flocky" featuring Travis Scott, "Outspace" with Baby Keem and his previous joint effort with Uchis "Drugs n Hella Melodies." It also features production from Mike Dean, Mustard, Metro Boomin, Hit-Boy, Cardo, Sonny Digital and more.
Listen to "Leave The Club" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE