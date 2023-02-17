Don Toliver Gives Album Update After Teaming Up With GloRilla & Lil Durk

Don Toliver is finally ready to deliver his third album, and he's already generating some buzz for it with his latest single.



On Friday, February 17, the Cactus Jack artist dropped off his new track "Leave The Club" featuring Lil Durk and GloRilla. On the song that contains production by HitKidd, Toliver serves up his signature vocals while Durk and Big Glo deliver har-hitting bars over the synth-heavy banger. The collaborative effort between Toliver, Durk and Glo is the third single off the Texas native's upcoming album Lovesick, which expected to drop next Friday.

