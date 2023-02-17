Foo Fighters Commemorate Taylor Hawkins' Birthday With Emotional Message

Taylor Hawkins would've turned 51 today (February 17), and Foo Fighters commemorated his first heavenly birthday with a short but emotional message. "Miss you so much" the band captioned a black and white portrait of the late drummer.

Hawkins passed away on March 25, 2022 while the Foos were on tour in South America. On New Year's Day, the band shared a lengthy message with fans about their difficult year and revealed that they would continue making music and playing shows together.

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” they wrote at the time. “Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music."

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward," the Foos admitted. “We know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Since then, the Foos have announced a handful of festival appearances this summer. See their touching tribute to Hawkins below.