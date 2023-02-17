Hackers Breached FBI's Computer Network At New York Field Office

The FBI's computer systems were breached in what is being called an isolated incident, according to a report by CNN. The breach reportedly occurred at the FBI field office in New York and involved computers used to investigate child sexual exploitation.

It is unknown when the systems were breached or who was responsible. The FBI did not say how the hackers managed to gain access to their network or if any data was taken.

"The FBI is aware of the incident and is working to gain additional information," the agency said. "This is an isolated incident that has been contained. As this is an ongoing investigation, the FBI does not have further comment to provide at this time."

In 2021, a Russian-based hacking group launched a series of cyber attacks targeting hundreds of companies and government servers. The same group was also responsible for running a massive malware network that was shut down just before the 2020 election over concerns they may use it to interfere with the vote.