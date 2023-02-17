'Massive' Earthquake Rattles West Texas, Felt Hundreds Of Miles Away

By Dani Medina

February 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded around 4:30 a.m. Thursday (February 16) near Snyder, according to the United States Geological Service.

The earthquake was initially reported as a magnitude 4.3, but was later upgraded to 4.7. The effects of the earthquake could be felt hundreds of miles away in Central and North Texas, according to multiple local news outlets.

At the time of this writing, there are no reports of any damage.

News of the earthquake comes hours after residents in South Texas reported a "loud explosion" due to a meteorite that touched down in Rio Grande City, NASA confirmed this week.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.