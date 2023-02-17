'Massive' Earthquake Rattles West Texas, Felt Hundreds Of Miles Away

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded around 4:30 a.m. Thursday (February 16) near Snyder, according to the United States Geological Service.

The earthquake was initially reported as a magnitude 4.3, but was later upgraded to 4.7. The effects of the earthquake could be felt hundreds of miles away in Central and North Texas, according to multiple local news outlets.

At the time of this writing, there are no reports of any damage.

News of the earthquake comes hours after residents in South Texas reported a "loud explosion" due to a meteorite that touched down in Rio Grande City, NASA confirmed this week.