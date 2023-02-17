Multiple People Killed In Series Of Shootings In Mississippi

By Bill Galluccio

February 17, 2023

A police crime scene tape close-up
Photo: Getty Images

At least six people were killed in a series of shootings in the small town of Arkabutla, Mississippi, on Friday (February 17). According to WHBQ, police first received a report of a shooting at a store on Arkabutla Road around 11 a.m. and found a deceased male victim.

Authorities then received a report about another shooting at a nearby home and found a woman had been shot and killed.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said that the gunman also shot and killed a woman at a home on Arkabutla Dam Road. The woman's husband was also injured, but it is unclear how he sustained his injuries.

Lance said that a deputy spotted the suspect in a vehicle near the home, but he refused to pull over. The suspect proceeded to lead the officer on a brief chase before pulling into a driveway, where he was taken into custody without incident.

After the suspect was detained, officers found four more victims. Two were found dead inside another home, and two others were found outside on Arkabutla Dam Road.

The identity of the alleged gunman and the victims were not released. Officials did not say if investigators have determined a motive for the shootings.

