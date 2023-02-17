Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Reveals Her Heartwarming Final Words

Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, is opening up about her late mother's finals moments. During a recent interview, her daughter revealed what the iconic singer and actress' final words were before she passed away in August 2022.

“Right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes,” Lattanzi shared before revealing that her mother's final words to her were, "My sunshine." The Grease star was just 73 when she lost her long battle with breast cancer last year. Lattanzi said her mother's loving fans have been a "life raft" during the difficult times.