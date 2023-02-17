Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Reveals Her Heartwarming Final Words
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 17, 2023
Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, is opening up about her late mother's finals moments. During a recent interview, her daughter revealed what the iconic singer and actress' final words were before she passed away in August 2022.
“Right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes,” Lattanzi shared before revealing that her mother's final words to her were, "My sunshine." The Grease star was just 73 when she lost her long battle with breast cancer last year. Lattanzi said her mother's loving fans have been a "life raft" during the difficult times.
EXCLUSIVE: The husband and daughter of Olivia Newton-John open up to TODAY’s @hodakotb in their first television interview since the star’s passing six months ago. https://t.co/6CbHvvOd3W pic.twitter.com/SY4hMqNUxh— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 17, 2023
“It has felt like a big hug from the universe,” Lattanzi said. “I’m very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection. I love my mom more than anything,” she continued. “She’s my mama, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people.”
Music and movie fans were saddened to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John on Monday, August 8th. The singer/actress was just 73 when her husband John Easterling announced that she died peacefully at her Southern California ranch surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer. In November, P!nk gave a moving tribute to the late singer/actress at the 2022 American Music Awards with a performance of "Hopelessly Devoted To You."
Later this month, she'll be honored in a state memorial service in Melbourne on February 26th. The memorial will be live-streamed on Vic.gov.au.