Paramore Release 'Surreal' Music Video For Latest Single
By Logan DeLoye
February 17, 2023
Paramore just released the official music video for their latest single, "Running Out Of Time," featured in their latest album, This Is Why. The music video opens with front-woman Hayley Williams working tirelessly in the studio when all of a sudden, all of the instruments in the room come to life. In a very 'Alice In Wonderland' way, Williams jumps into her guitar case to escape the madness and is instantly transported into a "surreal" environment of unique scenes and colors.
The single stands out to describe a life where the subject intends to make time for little, considerate things but continuously runs out of time due to the relentless schedule that is everyday life. The end of the music video reveals that the entire setting was merely a dream as Hayley wakes up in the studio.
It was only last week that the band announced the release of their latest album, featuring singles such as "This Is Why," "You First," "Running Out Of Time," "Figure 8," "The News," and more! During the album release show at the Grand Ole Opry In Nashville, Williams discussed the meaning behind "Running Out Of Time," leaving the interpretation up to the listener.
“This is a song about how I’m always late to everything. It’s not that deep… it’s really not that deep. Unless you want to think about the planet dying, and then it can be that deep.”