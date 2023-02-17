Paramore Release 'Surreal' Music Video For Latest Single

Paramore just released the official music video for their latest single, "Running Out Of Time," featured in their latest album, This Is Why. The music video opens with front-woman Hayley Williams working tirelessly in the studio when all of a sudden, all of the instruments in the room come to life. In a very 'Alice In Wonderland' way, Williams jumps into her guitar case to escape the madness and is instantly transported into a "surreal" environment of unique scenes and colors.

The single stands out to describe a life where the subject intends to make time for little, considerate things but continuously runs out of time due to the relentless schedule that is everyday life. The end of the music video reveals that the entire setting was merely a dream as Hayley wakes up in the studio.