Pink is opening up about some major physical challenges she went through during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. During her recent interview with Variety, the singer revealed, "I had not just the hip surgery but double disc replacement in my neck. So now I’m the bionic woman." The rest required for recovery and the global shutdown left Pink dealing with some changes to her body. "Having breaks is good for my voice. Not so good for the body -- especially during COVID," she said. "I gained 36 pounds. All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough."

Since pandemic restrictions lifting and going back on the road to perform, Pink said she's managed to get back in shape and feels healthier than she's ever been. "I’ve lost those 36 pounds, and I am stronger than I’ve ever been in my life," she said. "I'm ready to go, and I’m ready to get the hell out of here. I’ve been home way too long."

Back in 2021, Pink shared health updates with her fans amid her recovery from hip surgery. "It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through," she wrote on Instagram, referring to her husband, Cary Hart. "He brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100-pound CPM contraptions everywhere I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge."