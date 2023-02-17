Post Malone, Burna Boy, Tems & More To Perform At 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Its been a busy year for all three Nigerian artists. Burna Boy is still riding the wave of his globally successful album Love, Damini containing his smash hit "Last Last." He was nominated for a Grammy this year as well as Tems, who took home the award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration with Future, Drake and producer ATL Jacob thanks to their banger "Wait For U." Meanwhile, Rema has also had an amazing year thanks to the overwhelming success from his hit "Calm Down" featuring Selena Gomez.



In addition to the groundbreaking performance, Vin Diesel will also be in the building to make the official introductions. He's set to appear in the 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, which lands in theaters May 19. In the first trailer for the film that dropped last week, fans can hear a remixed version of The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Notorious Thugs" featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony while fans get their first glimpse at all the action-packed racing and fighting scenes. Creed III stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors will also be in attendance.



Before the performances begin, fans will also get to witness the All-Star draft go down live before tipoff. The 72nd NBA All-Star Game festivities kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET live from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.