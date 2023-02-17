This Is North Carolina's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant

Chain restaurants and popular eateries are great, but there's something about sitting down at a mom-and-pop restaurant that has been serving up tried and true delicious meals for years that just hits home.

LoveFood searched around the country for the best "mom and pop" restaurants serving incredible comfort food, compiling a list of the to spot in each state that are waiting to welcome in hungry diners. According to the site:

"Dreaming of a down-home meal just like Mama used to make? Sometimes good old-fashioned comfort food is the only thing that will do and, fortunately, there are plenty of places across the States that dish up exactly that."

So which North Carolina restaurant was named the best "mom and pop" eatery in the state?

Bum's Restaurant

Located in Ayden, Bum's Restaurant has made a name for itself for serving delicious barbecue and country-style food that the people of North Carolina, and anyone traveling through, can't get enough of.

Bum's Restaurant is located at 566 E 3rd Street in Ayden.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"There's a lot of competition when it comes to barbecue in North Carolina, but this long-standing family-owned spot earns plaudits for its delectable meaty mains, its super friendly vibe, and its wallet-friendly prices. There's most praise for the classic barbecue plates, which are filled up with meats like slow-cooked pulled pork and trimmings like collard greens and man 'n' cheese."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best mom and pop restaurants around the country.