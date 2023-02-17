This Is Tennessee's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant

Chain restaurants and popular eateries are great, but there's something about sitting down at a mom-and-pop restaurant that has been serving up tried and true delicious meals for years that just hits home.

LoveFood searched around the country for the best "mom and pop" restaurants serving incredible comfort food, compiling a list of the to spot in each state that are waiting to welcome in hungry diners. According to the site:

"Dreaming of a down-home meal just like Mama used to make? Sometimes good old-fashioned comfort food is the only thing that will do and, fortunately, there are plenty of places across the States that dish up exactly that."

So which Tennessee restaurant was named the best "mom and pop" eatery in the state?

The Arcade Restaurant

Billed as Memphis' oldest cafe, The Arcade Restaurant has been a staple of the community for years, offering guests a chance to chow down on delicious food inside a nostalgic, must-see retro diner-style restaurant.

The Arcade Restaurant is located at 540 S Main Street in Memphis.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"In Memphis, the ghost of Elvis Presley lurks around every corner, and he loved to park up in a booth at this long-standing diner-style restaurant — the oldest in Memphis — and order the fried peanut butter and banana sandwich. That's still on the menu, alongside pizzas, salads, towering milkshakes, and desserts including beignets and banana split. The retro interiors, with their popping blue booths, are worth the visit alone."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best mom and pop restaurants around the country.