This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Georgia

No one serves up a classic hamburger quite like the South! Most of the time, you cannot go wrong with a hearty burger and fries. While it's nice to treat yourself to a nice meal out of the house from time to time, it can get expensive. There is one burger joint in each state where you can get a quality burger without having to break the bank. The quality of the meal stays the same, and you are still provided desirable side options for a low price!

According Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Georgia is Johnny V's located in Macon. This burger joint is known for their friendly staff that serve cheap burgers with a smile. In addition to the burgers, they also serve a delicious breakfast!

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"The hamburger and the cheeseburger are both under $3 at this retro eatery, but you may want to upgrade to a V burger to get fries and a drink. Fans rave about the friendly service and the tasty breakfasts, too."

For more information regarding the best affordable burger joint in each state visit cheapism.com.