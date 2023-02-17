This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Michigan

By Logan DeLoye

February 17, 2023

Burger,Close-up of burger on table
Photo: 500px

Most of the time, you cannot go wrong with a hearty burger and fries. While it's nice to treat yourself to a nice meal out of the house from time to time, it can get expensive. There is one burger joint in each state where you can get a quality burger without having to break the bank. The quality of the meal stays the same, and you are still provided desirable side options for a low price!

According Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Michigan is Miller's Bar in Dearborn. This restaurant is known for the chill ambiance of their interior space and their no-frills presentation.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"There's a dive bar in Dearborn complete with drop ceiling, stained-glass lampshades, and almost zero sunlight. Miller's kitchen and griddle is right behind the bar, so you can see cooks prepping your hefty little burger patty. There's nothing fancy here: cheese or no cheese, plus onions or pickles. The burgers are juicy, which can be a problem considering they're served on only a square of wax paper."

For more information regarding the best affordable burger joint in each state visit cheapism.com.

