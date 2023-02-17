This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Minnesota

Most of the time, you cannot go wrong with a hearty burger and fries. While it's nice to treat yourself to a nice meal out of the house from time to time, it can get expensive. There is one burger joint in each state where you can get a quality burger without having to break the bank. The quality of the meal stays the same, and you are still provided desirable side options for a low price!

According Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in all of in Minnesota is The Lions Tap located in Eden Prairie.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"The Lions Tap is what you'd expect a bar in Minnesota to look like: wood paneling, mounted fish, and a fireplace for six-month winters. It's a no-frills bar with equally simple burgers with thick patties, fresh toppings, and gooey American cheese. You won't be able to fit your mouth around a double, but get one anyway. They're served on small paper plates, but they're branded with the bar's name — talk about fancy."

For more information regarding the best affordable burger joint in each U.S. state visit cheapism.com.