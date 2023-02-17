This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Wisconsin

Most of the time, you cannot go wrong with a hearty burger and fries from a cost-effective burger joint. While it's nice to treat yourself to a nice meal out of the house from time to time, it can get expensive. There is one burger joint in each state where you can get a quality burger without having to break the bank. The quality of the meal stays the same, and you are still provided desirable side options for a low price!

According Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Wisconsin is Wendl's located in Jefferson. This burger joint is known not only for their cheap quality meals, but for their seasonal "smashed sliders" served with unique ingredients. Cheapism mentioned that Wendl's serves these famous smashed burgers with lard and onions fresh off the griddle.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"Wedl's takes "hole in the wall" to new levels — it's a seasonal, sidewalk shack that's been around for more than a century, cooking thin, smashed slider-style burgers on a griddle with lard and onions."

For more information regarding the best affordable burger joint in each state visit cheapism.com.