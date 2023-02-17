This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Arizona

You might wanna add this restaurant to your bucket list!

LoveFood compiled a list of the most famous restaurant in every state — and it does not disappoint! "America has some incredible restaurants. From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafés, shacks, and delis that are genius in their simplicity. Here we take a look at the most famous restaurant in every state you should dine in at least once," the food site said about its list.

In Arizona, the most famous restaurant is Durant's Steakhouse in Phoenix. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

A legendary steakhouse in Phoenix, Durant's – dark and draped in red inside – is the type of place that never changes. Part of the appeal is the man behind the restaurant: the late Jack Durant, who is rumored to have had connections with mobster Bugsy Siegel. Whatever the truth may be, the storied spot has been feeding diners exceptional steaks for more than half a century.

