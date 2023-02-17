This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Nevada

You might wanna add this restaurant to your bucket list!

LoveFood compiled a list of the most famous restaurant in every state — and it does not disappoint! "America has some incredible restaurants. From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafés, shacks, and delis that are genius in their simplicity. Here we take a look at the most famous restaurant in every state you should dine in at least once," the food site said about its list.

In Nevada, the most famous restaurant is Golden Steer Steakhouse in Las Vegas. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Yes, there might be countless celebrity-chef-owned, Michelin-starred, James Beard Award-winning restaurants in Las Vegas, but sometimes it's the places that never change that matter the most. The list of famous – and infamous – people who have graced the Golden Steer is impressive: Elvis Presley, Joe DiMaggio, Frank Sinatra and Muhammad Ali to name just a few. These days it remains a slice of Old Vegas in the glitzy, modern city, serving up its famous steaks in delightfully old-school surrounds.

