This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Texas

You might wanna add this restaurant to your bucket list!

LoveFood compiled a list of the most famous restaurant in every state — and it does not disappoint! "America has some incredible restaurants. From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafés, shacks, and delis that are genius in their simplicity. Here we take a look at the most famous restaurant in every state you should dine in at least once," the food site said about its list.

In Texas, the most famous restaurant is The Salt Lick BBQ in Driftwood. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

In a state known for its barbecue, it takes a lot to stand out – but plenty of meat-lovers make the pilgrimage to this wide-open ranch, 30 minutes outside Austin. The famed pit here has been cooking up delectable meat since 1967, with brisket, pulled pork and bison ribs among the favourites.

