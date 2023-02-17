This Texas City Is Getting Its First Dave & Buster’s

By Dani Medina

February 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Dave & Buster's is opening its first location in Lubbock sooner than you think!

The 21,000-square-foot entertainment and restaurant hub is set to open in the West End Center at 2620 W. Loop 289 on May 1, KAMC reports, citing a press release from Dave & Buster's. The new location comes complete with "atest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar featuring a 40-foot 'WOW' Wall high-definition TV screen for an unrivaled viewing experience."

This marks the 14th location in the Lone Star State.

In addition to the opening date being announced, Dave & Buster's said it's looking to hire 175 people for its front- and back-of-house positions, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more. If you're interested, you can apply here.

"We are so excited to be opening our first Dave & Buster’s in Lubbock. As Lubbock's newest entertainment attraction, Dave & Buster's provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-tier experience where guests eat, drink, play, and watch – all under one roof," said General Manager James Oliver in a press release.

