This Texas City Is The Safest City In America

When picking a new place to live, the quality of the neighborhood is usually the driving factor.

SmartAsset wants to help with that, so they compiled a list of the safest cities in America. "We analyzed data from 200 of the largest cities in the country across the following five metrics: violent crime, property crime, vehicular mortality rate, drug poisoning mortality rate and the percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking," the financial technology company said of its ranking.

Of the top five safest cities in America, four of them are right here in the Lone Star State. For the second year in a row, Frisco is ranked No. 1. "Located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Frisco has the fourth-lowest violent crime rate (95 crimes for every 100,000 residents) and the sixth-lowest property crime rate (901 for every 100,000 residents). Frisco and the surrounding area also averaged eight drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 residents in 2022, which ranked fourth-lowest across our study," SmartAsset said in its ranking.

Here's a look at the top 10 safest cities in the U.S.:

Frisco, TX McKinney, TX McAllen, TX Santa Clarita, CA Plano, TX Alexandria, VA Laredo, TX Glendale, CA Sunnyvale, CA Yonkers, NY

Check out the full report.