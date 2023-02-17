Tony Hawk Has Special Plans For Kurt Cobain's Hand-Painted Skateboard

Kurt Cobain was an avid painter, and one of his most notable works was a hand-painted Jeff Phillips model skateboard that pays homage to Iron Maiden. Sadly, Phillips, who was a skateboarder, died by suicide in 1993 just three months before the Nirvana frontman took his own life. Since Cobain's death, the board has been passed on to different owners, with the most recent being Tony Hawk. The legendary skateboarder bought the piece of art at auction last year and has some special plans for it. He teased that he'll be using it to raise awareness for emotional health, and is going to share more details on Monday (February 20), which would've been Cobain's 56th birthday.

"I bought this skateboard at an auction last year. It is an original Jeff Phillips model, hand painted by Kurt Cobain in 1985. Two icons that had immense influence on their respective fields, both of whom passed away tragically and much too young. I even tracked down the original owner to understand its provenance," Hawk wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the skateboard. "With the incomparable help of @dupedupe, we are hoping to make something good of this acquisition by raising awareness for emotional health, and to help provide resources for those who are struggling mentally. More to come on February 20 (Kurt’s birthday)."

