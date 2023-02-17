Watch Lizzo Cover Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 17, 2023
Lizzo has shared her own rendition of one of the biggest songs of the past year. During her set on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, the singer performed a live-band version of Sam Smith and Kim Petras' hit song "Unholy." The cover came complete with a flute solo from Lizzo. In addition to the cover, Lizzo also sang "Special" off her Grammy-nominated album of the same name. During the 2023 Grammys earlier this month, Lizzo performed the track and took home the award for Record of the Year for her hit "About Damn Time."
Smith and Petras also won big that night, taking home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The victory marked the first time a transgender woman won in that category and Smith gave Petras the mic to take her moment during their acceptance speech.
This isn't the first time Lizzo has performed a cover from one of her fellow chart toppers in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Three years ago, Lizzo and her band shared their rendition of 2023 Album of the Year Grammy winner Harry Styles' "Adore You."
Lizzo has had a great start to 2023. Not only did she have an amazing night at the Grammys, but she also received her first wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas. "Single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life," Lizzo said of meeting her wax figure for the first time. She also received the most nominations, along with Drake and Jack Harlow, at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards. You can vote on the official iHeartRadio Music Awards website before the show airs live from Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Monday, March 27th, on FOX.