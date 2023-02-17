Watch Lizzo Cover Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy'

Lizzo has shared her own rendition of one of the biggest songs of the past year. During her set on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, the singer performed a live-band version of Sam Smith and Kim Petras' hit song "Unholy." The cover came complete with a flute solo from Lizzo. In addition to the cover, Lizzo also sang "Special" off her Grammy-nominated album of the same name. During the 2023 Grammys earlier this month, Lizzo performed the track and took home the award for Record of the Year for her hit "About Damn Time."

Smith and Petras also won big that night, taking home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The victory marked the first time a transgender woman won in that category and Smith gave Petras the mic to take her moment during their acceptance speech.