Nine Kids Shot At Gas Station In Georgia

Nine children between the ages of five and 17 were shot at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday night. Authorities said that none of the injuries were life-threatening. Four of the victims have already been released from the hospital.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon told reporters that investigators believe there was an altercation at a nearby party that led to the shooting at the gas station. He said that several witnesses were cooperating with investigators while others have refused to comment about what happened.

Blackmon said that no arrests have been made and asked the public for help identifying those responsible for the shooting.

"While Columbus is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure citizens that the men and women of CPD are tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets," Blackmon said in a statement. "The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impacts all of us."