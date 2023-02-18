Paul Wesley Files For Divorce From Ines De Ramon Amid Brad Pitt Rumors

Paul Wesley is making his split from Ines de Ramon official.

The Vampire Diaries star filed divorce papers in Los Angeles this week, E! News reports. Wesley cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce from his wife of four years, according to the court document. The date of separation was listed as "TBD" despite the couple having broken up last spring, a rep confirmed to the news outlet in September.

"The decision to separate is mutual. They request privacy at this time," the rep said at the time.

Wesley and de Ramon got married in August 2018.

Since their split last year, however, the jewelry designer was seen "getting close" to Brad Pitt, E! News reports. She even celebrated his birthday in December with him in Los Angeles. "Brad and Ines walked out carrying lots of bags and gifts that they loaded to their car. Brad was seen wrapping his arm around Ines and pulling her in close to him," a witness told the news outlet at the time.

Earlier this week, de Ramon was spotted carrying a bouquet of pink peonies on Valentine's Day — a romantic gift from Pitt, a source confirmed to People.

While neither party has confirmed their relationship, a source told E! News in December that the two "like each other's company."