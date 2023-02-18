U.S. Calls Off Search For Objects Shot Down Over Alaska And Lake Huron

The United States military is calling off the search for two unidentified objects shot down over Alaska and Lake Huron.

"Search activities have discovered no debris from airborne objects shot down," NORAD said in a statement. "The U.S. military, federal agencies, and Candian partners conducted systematic searches of each area using a variety of capabilities, including airborne imagery and sensors, surface sensors and inspections, and subsurface scans, and did not locate debris."

A U.S. official told the New York Times that the remote locations and inhospitable weather made it nearly impossible to locate the objects.

Now that the search operations are complete, the air safety perimeters over both areas have been lifted.

Officials have not determined what the objects were, though they have conceded that they were likely balloons used by private groups or research institutions. The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade believes that one of the objects was their silver-coated pico balloon.

While the U.S. has given up hopes of finding two of the objects, Canada is continuing to search for a third unidentified object that was shot down over the Yukon.