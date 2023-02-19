1 Dead, 10 Injured In Suspected Connected Memphis Shootings

One person has died and 10 others were injured in relation to suspected connected shootings in Memphis Sunday (February 19) morning, local police said via NBC News.

The initial incident took place at Live Lounge on East Shelby Drive in the Whitehaven neighborhood just prior to 12:45 a.m., according to the Memphis Police Department. Two victims were found by police upon arrival, including an individual who was transferred to a hospital and reported to be in critical condition.

Five other victims were reported to have left the scene prior to officers' arrival and received treatment at local hospitals for non-critical injuries before being released, Memphis Police confirmed. Police received a second report of shooting victims at nearby East Shelby and Boeingshire drives while still at the initial scene. One man was pronounced dead and three others were transported to the hospital and reported to be in critical condition.

Police said details about the shootings are unclear as "there is no solid description of the suspect(s)" or whether the suspect(s) knew the victims prior to the incidents. The department released images of three "persons of interest" in relation to the shootings Sunday morning which includes one individual who may have been injured.

A spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department said additional updates would be shared on their social media accounts.