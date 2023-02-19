Kevin Love Signing With NBA Team After Clearing Waivers

Free agent forward Kevin Love plans to sign with the Miami Heat after clearing waivers, his agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday (February 19).

"Love’s expectation is that he can play a sizable role in the Heat’s frontcourt rotation as they push into the Eastern Conference playoffs."

Love, 34, also reportedly spoke to the Philadelphia 76ers about a potential deal before making his decision, according to Wojnarowski. The veteran big man and the Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to a contract buyout, Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman announced on behalf of the team on Saturday (February 18) in a statement obtained by ESPN.