Miley Cyrus Just Surprised Fans With A Look At Her New Album
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 19, 2023
Miley Cyrus just teased new lyrics from her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation in the best way. According to fans on Twitter, Miley sent out postcards to fans that had new lyrics from a new song.
"I'm driving around town in a beat up old Mercedes/ You think I'm crazy you might be right," the postcard reads before Miley signs off with an "XO" and her initials "MC." The postcards come with photos from the album's cover photo shoot on the front and lyrics from various songs. Other lyrics from the postcards include: "Am I stranded on an island or have I landed in paradise" and "Endless Summer Vacation, Make it last 'til we die..."
Miley Cyrus teases lyrics from ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ in new postcard sent out to fans:— Pop Base (@PopBase) February 18, 2023
“I’m driving around town in a beat up old Mercedes you think I’m crazy you might be right.” pic.twitter.com/s5fEG7y0cG
my endless summer vacation postcard just arrived, i’m so happy 🥺, thank you so much @MileyCyrus love you 🤍💐🥹 #EndlessSummerVacation pic.twitter.com/ahqRMBtMOa— Miley Cyrus Media (@MileyMedia) February 11, 2023
🚨 New 'Endless Summer Vacation' postcards are being sent to fans. The new one has this phrase written on it:— Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) February 15, 2023
"Am I stranded on an island or have I landed in paradise" 🏝👀 pic.twitter.com/yEjgXKo9Lx
Miley announced the new album shortly after teasing the lead single "Flowers" during the second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party at the end of 2022. The single has been a chart-topping success and a self-empowerment anthem. "Flowers" has also gained a lot of media attention thanks to fan theories about how the song is about Miley's ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. One of the latest fan theories claims that the lyrics purposefully match up with Bruno Mars' hit "When I Was Your Man" because Liam allegedly dedicated the song to her at their wedding.
While Miley has yet to publicly respond to the theories, she has expressed gratitude to fans supporting the song. "I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you," she wrote in a post last month.
Endless Summer Vacation drops on March 10th.