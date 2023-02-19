Miley Cyrus Just Surprised Fans With A Look At Her New Album

Miley Cyrus just teased new lyrics from her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation in the best way. According to fans on Twitter, Miley sent out postcards to fans that had new lyrics from a new song.

"I'm driving around town in a beat up old Mercedes/ You think I'm crazy you might be right," the postcard reads before Miley signs off with an "XO" and her initials "MC." The postcards come with photos from the album's cover photo shoot on the front and lyrics from various songs. Other lyrics from the postcards include: "Am I stranded on an island or have I landed in paradise" and "Endless Summer Vacation, Make it last 'til we die..."