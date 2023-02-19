Richard Belzer's Last Words Were Exactly What You'd Expect From Him

Actor and comedian Richard Belzer, best known for his role as John Munch on NBC's longrunning police drama Law & Order, shared fitting last words prior to his death, according to writer and longtime friend Bill Scheft.

Scheft told the Hollywood Reporter that Belzer "had lots of health issues" but kept up the spirit of his edgy comedy style just before his passing, noting that his last words were, "F*** you, mother*****r."

Longtime friend and fellow comedian Laraine Newman initially shared news of Belzer's death in a tweet shared Sunday (February 19) morning.

"I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest," Newman tweeted.