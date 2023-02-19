Tom Sizemore is currently in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm. According to a report from TMZ, the Saving Private Ryan actor was at his Los Angeles home around 2:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 18th, when he had a brain aneurysm and collapsed into unconsciousness.

His manager, Charles Lago, says he discovered Tom and called 911. EMS units responded to the scene and took Sizemore to a local hospital where was placed in the intensive care unit and is in critical condition. At the time of TMZ's story, Lago said Tom was in a "bad way" and the chance for a full recovery seemed uncertain.

"He is in the hospital," Lago told Fox News Digital. "His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best. It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition and under observation."

The 61-year-old is known for his roles in popular films like Saving Private Ryan, Natural Born Killers, Heat, Blackhawk Down, and more. Over the years, he's encountered problems with substance abuse and legal problems as well as sexual abuse allegations, which Sizemore denied and a judge eventually dismissed the lawsuit.