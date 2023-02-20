Cowboys 'Intrigued' By Top Quarterback Prospect In NFL Draft: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly "intrigued" by projected first-round quarterback prospect C.J. Stroud, an NFL source with knowledge of the situation told Sports Illustrated.

"I don't know the 'how,' but (Dallas is) absolutely intrigued by Stroud," the source said.

Stroud -- along with former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young -- is considered to be one of the top prospects in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and would be a major investment. Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott is currently signed through 2024 and is coming off a season in which he threw for a career-high 15 interceptions, as well as two interceptions during Dallas' NFC Divisional Round elimination loss to the San Francisco 49ers in January.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones -- the son of team owner Jerry Jones -- publicly stated that the team intends to sign Prescott to yet another extension and that he "could be the Cowboys QB for the next 10 years," according to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Dallas did, however, change course when it selected Prescott in 2016 while former starter Tony Romo was still under contract and kept the rookie as its long-term starter after he took over for an injured Romo during his first NFL season.

Stroud threw for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his collegiate career at Ohio State, which included being a Heisman Trophy finalists during each of his final two seasons. The Houston Texans (No. 2 overall) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) are both projected to take quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, which would mean Stroud is unlikely to fall to Dallas at No. 26 overall.