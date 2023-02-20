Kevin Jonas hilariously warned his brother, Joe Jonas to “chill out” after he revealed a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the music video for “Wings,” including which actress is set to star in it.

“Here comes trouble 🤷🏻‍♂️,” Joe captioned a reel he posted first, shared on his own Instagram as well as the Jonas Brothers’ account. He said in the clip, “guys, we’re shooting a video for ‘Wings.’ I’m probably gonna get in trouble for showing you this, but it’s going insanely well and (here’s a) sneak peek of who’s actually in the video.”

That’s when Joe revealed Haley Lu Richardson, a longtime JoBros fan most recently known for her role as Portia in the smash-hit TV series, The White Lotus. Richardson shared the reel on her Instagram story, adding, “please hold while I attempt to process this moment.” Instagram users gushed in the comments that they’re “so happy for her,” and knew, “she must be freaking out!!!”

Shortly after Joe revealed the star of the upcoming music video, Kevin reacted: “Joe, you gotta chill out, dude. What’s going on, man? You gotta, like, calm down. You’re, like, giving everything away again. We talked about this. Lock it up.”

The Jonas Brothers — made up of Joe, Kevin and their brother, Nick Jonas — announced on Instagram last week that “Wings” would make its debut on Friday (February 24). The trio will drop their highly-anticipated new project, The Album, on May 5. The Jonas Brothers announced the release date of their new album and upcoming tour during the ceremony to unveil their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month. Watch the album trailer here: