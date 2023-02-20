Roger Waters Defends David Gilmour Despite Guitarist Calling Him 'Rotten'

Earlier this month, Roger Waters and David Gilmour were at each other's throats (again) after Gilmour cosigned some scathing remarks his wife made about his former Pink Floyd bandmate, calling him "antisemitic to your rotten core,” as well as "a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching,misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac.” Despite the harsh words, Waters decided to defend Gilmour after a piece in The New Statesman reported that Waters planned to remove Gilmour's "horrible guitar solos" while re-recording The Dark Side of the Moon. Rogers took to Twitter to share that the quote was untrue and praise Gilmour's abilities.

"I don’t know who he thinks he’s quoting when he says Gilmour’s ‘horrible guitar solos’ but it sure as s**t ain’t me," Rogers wrote, referring to the article's author. "I was there, I love Dave’s guitar solos on DSOTM, both of them, and on WYWH and on ANIMALS and on THE WALL and on THE FINAL CUT. In my, albeit biased view, Dave’s solos on those albums, constitute a collection of some of the very best guitar solos in the history of Rock and Roll."

As for the comments made by Gilmour's wife, someone from Waters' camp addressed her claims, calling them "incendiary and wildly inaccurate."

See his tweet defending Gilmour below.

Warning: Explicit language