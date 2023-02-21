Adam Lambert Praises Billie Eilish After Covering 'Getting Older'

Adam Lambert is prepping a covers album called High Drama that sees him put his spin on artists like Kings of Leon, Lana Del Rey, and Billie Eilish. The project features Lambert's take on Eilish's "Getting Older" and during an interview with NME he praised the young singer for "her artistry [and] her individuality."

“I was listening to the lyrics and I was like, ‘How did a 19-year-old land on this feeling that I feel at 40, and that I’m sure someone feels at 30?’" the Queen + Adam Lambert singer gushed. "It’s a universal feeling the idea of getting older. All of the things she talks about in the song are timeless, you can be any age and feel that way. I thought that was pretty profound.”

He added that Eilish made the shortlist of artists he wanted to include in High Drama because “I respect her artistry [and] her individuality.”

Musically, Lambert made "Getting Older" his own by reimagining it in the '70s pop world with some “Queen guitar homages.”

“It’s a fun challenge to figure out a way of doing a 180 with a song,” the singer explained in a statement about the new project. “This album is a foray into my world. Over the past decade, I’ve explored a few different areas and sounds and energies, and I feel like part of this new chapter in my career is me being really clear on who I am, and what I am, and what I’m not. I think that’s all coming out in these tracks.”

High Drama is slated for a February 24 release. Listen to Lambert's cover of "Getting Older" below.