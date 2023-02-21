California Man Breaks World Record For Most Consecutive Disneyland Visits

Jeff Reitz has been at for Disneyland 2,995 days in a row. Yes, you read that correctly. Can you imagine spending that many days inside of the 'happiest place on Earth'? This dedicated Disney-goer is now the world record holder for the most consecutive visits to the park. Guinness World Records mentioned that Reitz is an annual pass-holder. The amount of days that he has spent at the park adds up to eight years, three months, and 13 days! Reitz told Guinness World Records that the whole things started as a joke after attending a 24-hour leap year event at the park in 2012. And then, he just...never stopped going.

"I HAVE DONE IT!!! Last week I was contacted by @GuinnessWorldRecords and today they posted the story on their website that my @Disney366_ adventures have earned my place in the records. "It was actually added in as a consultancy record, so you do officially hold the Guinness World Record." I have OFFICIALLY been named a #GuinnessWorldRecords #RecordHolder for "The Most Consecutive Visits to Disneyland."

The 50-year-old Disney enthusiast has garnered quite the following on social media. Each time he checks into the park, he will post a photo or video on Instagram. Reitz mentioned that he has become so well known around the park, that people will ask to take photos with him now.