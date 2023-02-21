"Nope, we are not obligated to do anything or accept any, please get off the property," the security guard told the servers. "No one is [accepting] anything. You guys got to get off of property."



"It is only a subpoena for virtual deposition, it is not even like a lawsuit bro," the server responded.



The latest attempt to get Drake to sit down for a deposition was made on Valentine's Day. It's the second time Padilla has tried to serve the "Rich Flex" rapper since the trial began. After first mentioning Drake in his opening statements last month, Padilla has continuously tried to pin XXXTentacion's death on the OVO Sound founder due to their short-lived beef that continues to be talked about today. Padilla said he tried to subpoena the artist but Drake's legal team responded and said their client was not properly served.



After process servers failed to give the legal documents directly to the Grammy award-winner, Drake's legal responded once again. Not only did they request to cancel the second "order to show cause," but they also called for sanctions against Padilla for his "bad faith conduct."