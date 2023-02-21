Drake's Bodyguards Allegedly Kicked XXXTentacion Trial Subpoena To The Curb

By Tony M. Centeno

February 21, 2023

Drake
Photo: Getty Images

Drake's security reportedly blocked process servers from delivering yet another subpoena in the trial of XXXTentacion's murder suspects.

According to transcripts published by Law & Crime Network's Cathy Russon, defense attorney Mauricio Padilla, who represents defendant Dedrick Williams, detailed the latest attempt to serve Drake with a subpoena for a virtual deposition. Padilla claimed the process servers were stopped by the rapper's armed guards in front of his Beverly Crest mansion in Los Angeles. The guards said they were not authorized to accept any legal documents and told the servers to leave. After they posted the paperwork on the gate, Drake' security reportedly kicked the documents down the long driveway.

"Nope, we are not obligated to do anything or accept any, please get off the property," the security guard told the servers. "No one is [accepting] anything. You guys got to get off of property."

"It is only a subpoena for virtual deposition, it is not even like a lawsuit bro," the server responded.

The latest attempt to get Drake to sit down for a deposition was made on Valentine's Day. It's the second time Padilla has tried to serve the "Rich Flex" rapper since the trial began. After first mentioning Drake in his opening statements last month, Padilla has continuously tried to pin XXXTentacion's death on the OVO Sound founder due to their short-lived beef that continues to be talked about today. Padilla said he tried to subpoena the artist but Drake's legal team responded and said their client was not properly served.

After process servers failed to give the legal documents directly to the Grammy award-winner, Drake's legal responded once again. Not only did they request to cancel the second "order to show cause," but they also called for sanctions against Padilla for his "bad faith conduct."

The three defendants on trial Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Williams have been charged with first-degree murder and robbery charges. The fourth suspect Robert Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year as part of a plea agreement. He previously testified that he doesn't know Drake or any of his associates. He also denied the defense's suggestion that the Honestly, Nevermind rapper ordered the hit on XXXTentacion. If convict, Boatwright, Newsome and Williams could face life in prison.

