Driver Arrested After Truck Overturns, Spilling 40,000 Pounds Of Mail

Over 40,000 pounds of mail were dumped out after a mail truck crashed on I-65 near Crown Point, Indiana.

The Indiana State Police said that truck drove off the roadway and overturned on a small embankment. The crash caused the trailer to break apart, spilling letters and packages across the side of the highway.

Police said that the driver, Srdan Bezharevic, appeared to be intoxicated. The trooper who responded to the crash obtained a warrant for a blood test to determine Bezharevic's blood alcohol level. He also found a white, powdery substance in the cab of the truck.

Bezharevic was taken to the hospital, where his blood was drawn. After he was medically cleared to leave the hospital, Bezharevic was transferred to the Lake County Jail, where he was being held on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

Cleanup crews worked throughout the morning to load all of the mail into another trailer so it could be delivered.