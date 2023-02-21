Get Hooked On Fan-Favorite Whataburger Menu Item Before It's Gone (Again)

By Dani Medina

February 21, 2023

Photo: Whataburger

Whataburger is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item... but only for a limited time!

Sink your teeth into the Whatacatch Sandwich and complementary dinner platter — available now through April 10, the Texas-based burger chain said in a news release. "We're excited to bring back the Whatacatch as a delicious option for our guests during the Lenten season. This tasty sandwich is a fan favorite that offers a unique Whataburger experience outside of our classic beef and chicken menu options," Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Scheffler said in a statement.

The Whatacatch Sandwich features a filet of Alaska pollock coated in seasoned panko breadcrumbs, topped with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Whataburger recommends you add its Creamy Pepper sauce or a slice of cheese "for extra oomph." The counterpart dinner platter comes complete with two fried fish fillets on a bed of fries and a side of tartar sauce. "You could try it with a side of jalapeños for something a little different, but either way, this dinner's definitely a keeper," Whataburger said.

In more Whataburger news, the burger chain recently announced its revamped rewards program which gives you more ways to save while enjoying your favorite Whataburger menu items.

