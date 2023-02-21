Historic Winter Storm To Bring Snow And Ice From The West Coast To Maine

A gigantic winter storm is on a 2,600-mile trek across the country, leaving over 40 million people across 22 states under winter weather alerts.

"Snow will spread south and eastward across the West, and the northern tier of the country Tuesday into Wednesday as a trough deepens over the west, and embedded shortwave energy helps to push multiple frontal systems across the region," the National Weather Service said.

The Rockies and Midwest could see blizzard-like conditions with up to two feet of snow in higher elevations and strong winds that could gust up to 80 mph.

Forecasters said the storm could dump a record amount of snow in Minneapolis.

"There is a high probability that Minneapolis will pick up 18 inches of snow or more from the storm," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said. "The February record of 13.8 inches of snow from a single storm is likely to be smashed."

"From about the Minneapolis metro area to parts of the Dakotas, blizzard conditions are in store with dangerous travel due to strong winds, heavy blowing, and drifting snow," Benz added. "There is the risk of becoming stranded with a full-blown blizzard in open areas."

By the end of the week, the storm is expected to reach the Northeast, bringing more snow and ice to upstate New York and New England.

Meanwhile, people living in the Southeast and lower Midwest could see summerlike conditions as temperatures soar into the 70s and 80s.

"An energetic, amplifying upper-level pattern will bring numerous weather hazards and significantly anomalous temperatures coast-to-coast this week with almost all of the country experiencing some form of notable weather," the National Weather Service explained.

"Highs on Wednesday will be 20-30 degrees above average for many locations across the Southern Plains, Midwest, and Southeast and 20-30 degrees below average over the Northern/Central Plains and much of the West. Many record-tying/breaking highs are possible, particularly for the Ohio/Tennessee Valleys, where temperatures will be into the 70s, and closer to the Gulf Coast/Florida, where highs will be into the 80s."