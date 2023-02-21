If You've Ever Wanted To Swim With Otters In Texas, Here's Your Chance

If you have $200 burning a hole in your pocket, why not use it to swim with otters?

At Blue Hills Ranch, located just outside of Waco, you can do just that! The animal sanctuary/resort/wedding venue allows guests to swim in a heated hot tub with two otters — adorably named Otto and Sweet Pea — for about an hour, the San Antonio Express-News reports. This is the only place in Texas and one of six opportunities in the country to swim with these cute creatures.

If otters aren't your thing, you can also come face to face with giraffes and camels.

"TikTok has definitely been a big help as far as advertisement wise," property manager Skylar Lightfood said back in April of last year. Because of this, the otters have quickly become the most popular guests at the resort.