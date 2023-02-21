Jetsonmade Reveals How He Helps Other Producers Make All The Right Moves

iHR: You recently launched the BoyMeetSpace Academy with Tay Keith, WondaGurl and Pooh Beatz. Congratulations on that man.

JM: Thank you, bro.

How do you feel that this project is gonna really benefit producers? Not just rising producers, but also established producers.

Man, you getting game from me, honestly. It's what you make it, but you talking to me, you feel me? Somebody who done did it before. It's good insight from a first hand point of view. This is not somebody who just talking about it from a different standpoint.

That's dope. I actually had a conversation with WondaGurl not too long ago and she was actually very open to help out artists as well. So it's great that you guys joined forces to make this happen for all producers out there. I know you've only launched it a couple of weeks, but have you had any like really cool like testimonies or have you heard a really cool story about someone who's really benefited from this?

Yeah, we be hopping on and just chopping it up with a lot of the producers who in the academy right now, like every week. So it's good to see stuff in like real time. Even last week, I think one of the producers was like, 'Bro, I was watching this episode and I was trying to figure out something about just networking and selling a beat and this and that. So we kind just chopped it up about a situation that he was going through right then. So I think for me that was like one of the main things that stood out the most cause it was kind of like in real time, so it was like, it made it just feel more organic. The connection and the benefits that they was getting... it made it feel like, "Okay, this is organic." He could have possibly messed up a relationship with that artist or that producer. So it was that was like one of the things that stood out to me the most.



It's good to hear that you're really helping out these producers, bro. It's rare when superstars get down to the real level of what a everyday producer is going through. As a Grammy-nominated producer yourself, who or what inspires you musically?

Right now, I get different inspiration bro. I'm always finding new inspiration, but I think now it's just my biggest inspiration has just been the unknown... just doing stuff that just sound good and not knowing where it's gonna go. Because where music is right now is anything can blow, anything could pop. I think my inspiration has just been the simple fact that I can create something, the best s**t that I can, and it might just blow up. Nothing is too farfetched. I could go make a song with Joe Blow down the street and put it on the internet and the right person might just make a TikTok to it and might blow up just because it's a good song.



Who would you say right now are some of your other favorite producers that are out there?

I like EJ Stellar. Of course my producers Tay, 800Kay, Lil Ty. I would say Benny X. He probably one of my favorite producers right now. Benny X. He do a lot of s**t for Yeat.

Over the years, you've collaborated with a lot of big artists from DaBaby to YG. Who were some of the most easiest artists to work with in your experience?

I'ma say, rest in peace to him, but Lil Keed. That was probably the one of the easiest artists to work with that I made good music with like notable music. So I would say Lil Keed fosho.

That's true. You also got a Grammy nomination thanks to your work with DaBaby. You just appeared on Baby on Baby 2 last year but when can we expect more collaborations with him?



Anything can happen. I'm not sure exactly when, but it could be soon. It could be later, you know what I'm saying? It'll definitely happen though eventually.

In addition to DaBaby's album you also cooked up the beat for YG's "Run" with BIA, 21 Savage and Tyga. Who haven't you worked with that you would wan to work with in 2023?

I wanna work with Lul Tyler, Cordae, Wizz Havinn and Kodak (Black).

You haven't worked with Kodak Black yet?

Nah but we gotta make that happen. Matter of fact, yeah that got to happen.

Let's manifest it right now, man. It's gonna happen. As far as your own music goes though, I know you just released your own single. What can fans expect from that one?

It's called "Sin City" with Highway. It's a good vibe... it's a crazy song. I want you to check it out too.