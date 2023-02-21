Kate Middleton Shares Her Chaotic Mardi Gras Plans With Her Kids
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 21, 2023
Kate Middleton opened up about what her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be getting up to this Mardi Gras. During a visit to the Oxford House Nursing home on Tuesday, February 21st, the Princess of Wales talked about the messy plans with a resident named Sheila while they prepared pancakes to mark the occasion. After making pancakes with the residents, Kate revealed she'd go home to do the same with her children.
"I either get pancakes stuck on the floor or on the ceiling, but the children are very well and we will be making our own pancakes this evening with the children," Kate said per People. The Princess gave fans a taste of what her messy evening may look like as she showed off her cooking skills at the nursing home. When her pancake got stuck to the pan, she started laughing as she used a spatula to scrape it off. She was eventually able to flip it over, which earned her a round of applause. "How to not make pancakes," she joked in the video shared by a royal reporter, Richard Palmer, on Twitter.
“How not to make pancakes,” Kate says. 😂 pic.twitter.com/aa3dIC0iRa— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) February 21, 2023
Over the weekend, Kate attended the 2023 BAFTAs with her husband Prince William. The Princess stepped onto the red carpet in an elegant Alexander McQueen dress paired with full-length black velvet opera gloves. This was the first time the royal couple attended the BAFTAs since 2020 as Prince William backed out of an appearance in 2021 due to his grandfather Prince Philip passing away the day before. In 2022, the couple skipped the ceremony due to "diary constraints."
Aside from their royal duties, the next big outing for Prince William and Princess Kate will likely be King Charles III's coronation in May. Recently, a royal insider shared that the King wants his estranged son Prince Harry to attend but sources close to Harry and Meghan Markle claim that they have yet to receive an invitation.