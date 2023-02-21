Kate Middleton opened up about what her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be getting up to this Mardi Gras. During a visit to the Oxford House Nursing home on Tuesday, February 21st, the Princess of Wales talked about the messy plans with a resident named Sheila while they prepared pancakes to mark the occasion. After making pancakes with the residents, Kate revealed she'd go home to do the same with her children.

"I either get pancakes stuck on the floor or on the ceiling, but the children are very well and we will be making our own pancakes this evening with the children," Kate said per People. The Princess gave fans a taste of what her messy evening may look like as she showed off her cooking skills at the nursing home. When her pancake got stuck to the pan, she started laughing as she used a spatula to scrape it off. She was eventually able to flip it over, which earned her a round of applause. "How to not make pancakes," she joked in the video shared by a royal reporter, Richard Palmer, on Twitter.