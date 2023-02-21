Maseo Of De La Soul Honors The Late Trugoy The Dove's Legacy

"This is the day we signed our contract with Tommy Boy… Much Love And Respect To Monica Lynch,” Maseo wrote.



In a second post, he posts a photo of his black medallion that was made to honor their 1989 debut album 3 Feet High & Rising. The caption suggests that the group will continue to live on in Hip-Hop history following the death of Trugoy aka Plug Two.



“Since 1988,” Plug Three declared.



At this point, Maseo's notifications have blown up with comments from some of the most iconic MC's and producers to impact Hip-Hop since De La's reign began 35 years ago. DJ Premier, Busta Rhymes, Diamond D and A-Trak all reacted to the pieces of history Maseo posted to his timeline, and paid their respects to Dave.



Maseo's posts come over a week since Trugoy The Dove passed away. According to TMZ, the rapper reportedly died of natural causes stemming from an unspecified disease he struggled with for years. He was 54. De La's third member Posdnuos has yet to comment on Dave's death. Dave passed away just a month before De La Soul's catalog is set to make its grand debut on all streaming services.

